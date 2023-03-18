Saturday's contest that pits the UCLA Bruins (30-5) versus the Northwestern Wildcats (22-11) at Golden 1 Center has a projected final score of 71-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UCLA, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on March 18.

According to our computer prediction, UCLA projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup versus Northwestern. The over/under has been set at 127.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

UCLA vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Line: UCLA -7.5

UCLA -7.5 Point Total: 127.5

127.5 Moneyline (To Win): UCLA -400, Northwestern +310

UCLA vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 71, Northwestern 61

Spread & Total Prediction for UCLA vs. Northwestern

Pick ATS: UCLA (-7.5)



UCLA (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (127.5)



UCLA has a 17-15-0 record against the spread this season compared to Northwestern, who is 17-12-0 ATS. The Bruins have a 16-16-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Wildcats have a record of 11-18-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams combine to score 142.2 points per game, 14.7 more points than this matchup's total. UCLA has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over the last 10 games. Northwestern has gone 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

UCLA Performance Insights

The Bruins' +496 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.3 points per game (118th in college basketball) while allowing 60.1 per outing (fifth in college basketball).

UCLA ranks 120th in college basketball at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.7 more than the 28.9 its opponents average.

UCLA makes 6.1 three-pointers per game (311th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5. It shoots 34.6% from deep while its opponents hit 31.1% from long range.

The Bruins rank 70th in college basketball with 98.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and fourth in college basketball defensively with 79.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UCLA has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.4 per game (10th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.0 (25th in college basketball).

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +174 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.9 points per game (275th in college basketball) while giving up 62.6 per contest (18th in college basketball).

Northwestern is 157th in the country at 32.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.0 its opponents average.

Northwestern makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5. It shoots 32.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.6%.

Northwestern has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.1 per game (seventh in college basketball) while forcing 13.5 (69th in college basketball).

