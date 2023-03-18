The No. 13 seed Furman Paladins (28-7) are 5.5-point underdogs in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (28-6) on Saturday at 12:10 PM on CBS. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the South Region bracket. The point total is 137.5 for the matchup.

San Diego State vs. Furman Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Diego State -5.5 137.5

San Diego State vs Furman Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Aztecs have compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread.

San Diego State has a record of 17-1, a 94.4% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Aztecs have a 71.4% chance to win.

So far this season, Furman has put together a 19-11-0 record against the spread.

The Paladins have played as an underdog of +200 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Furman has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

San Diego State vs. Furman Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego State 14 45.2% 71.8 153.5 63.4 134.5 138.3 Furman 22 73.3% 81.7 153.5 71.1 134.5 146.5

Additional San Diego State vs Furman Insights & Trends

San Diego State is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Aztecs have gone over the total once.

Furman has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Seven of the Paladins' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Aztecs average only 0.7 more points per game (71.8) than the Paladins give up (71.1).

When San Diego State scores more than 71.1 points, it is 10-6 against the spread and 17-1 overall.

The Paladins score 18.3 more points per game (81.7) than the Aztecs give up to opponents (63.4).

When it scores more than 63.4 points, Furman is 16-10 against the spread and 24-7 overall.

San Diego State vs. Furman Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego State 16-15-0 10-9 13-18-0 Furman 19-11-0 1-0 17-13-0

San Diego State vs. Furman Home/Away Splits

San Diego State Furman 15-1 Home Record 15-2 8-2 Away Record 8-3 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.5 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

