SE Louisiana vs. Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6) and SE Louisiana Lions (21-9) going head to head at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 82-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on March 17.
The Lions head into this game after a 66-57 win against Lamar on Thursday.
SE Louisiana vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
SE Louisiana vs. Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 82, SE Louisiana 56
SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis
- On January 12, the Lions registered their signature win of the season, a 53-46 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 168) in our computer rankings.
- SE Louisiana has 17 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.
SE Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-46 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 168) on January 12
- 59-51 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 168) on February 4
- 66-57 over Lamar (No. 183) on March 9
- 46-42 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 259) on January 21
- 60-58 over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 259) on March 8
SE Louisiana Performance Insights
- The Lions put up 62.7 points per game (233rd in college basketball) while allowing 54.5 per outing (14th in college basketball). They have a +246 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game.
- In 2022-23, SE Louisiana has put up 61.1 points per game in Southland play, and 62.7 overall.
- At home, the Lions average 68.6 points per game. On the road, they score 58.3.
- In 2022-23 SE Louisiana is giving up 10.8 fewer points per game at home (48.1) than on the road (58.9).
- The Lions are scoring 66.5 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 3.8 more than their average for the season (62.7).
