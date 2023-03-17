The Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) are slated to meet in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday at Nationwide Arena, with a tip-off time of 6:50 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Zach Edey and Demetre Roberts are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV: TNT

Purdue's Last Game

In its most recent game, Purdue topped Penn State on Sunday, 67-65. Edey scored a team-high 30 points (and chipped in one assist and 13 rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach Edey 30 13 1 0 0 0 David Jenkins Jr. 11 1 2 0 0 3 Mason Gillis 10 6 3 0 0 2

Fairleigh Dickinson's Last Game

Fairleigh Dickinson was victorious in its previous game against Texas Southern, 84-61, on Wednesday. Ansley Almonor was its top scorer with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ansley Almonor 23 8 0 0 0 5 Joe Munden Jr. 17 4 0 3 0 1 Demetre Roberts 15 1 4 2 0 2

Purdue Players to Watch

Edey posts 22.3 points and 12.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.5 assists, shooting 60.6% from the field.

Braden Smith is tops on the Boilermakers at 4.3 assists per contest, while also posting 4.2 rebounds and 9.8 points.

Fletcher Loyer averages 10.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 36.6% from the floor and 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Caleb Furst is averaging 5.6 points, 0.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Ethan Morton is putting up 3.9 points, 2.5 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

Grant Singleton is putting up 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

Almonor gives the Knights 14.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Sean Moore is averaging 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 47.2% of his shots from the floor.

Joe Munden Jr. is posting a team-leading 4.9 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 10.6 points and 1 assists, making 47.4% of his shots from the floor.

Purdue Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach Edey 22 12 1.9 0.1 1.9 0 Braden Smith 11 3.6 4.2 1.3 0.2 1.1 Brandon Newman 6.8 3.6 1.6 1.3 0.2 1 Mason Gillis 7.2 4.5 1.2 0.1 0 0.9 Fletcher Loyer 7.3 1.8 2.5 0.4 0 0.8

Fairleigh Dickinson Top Performers (Last 10 Games)