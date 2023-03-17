Pelicans vs. Rockets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 17
The New Orleans Pelicans (33-36) travel in Southwest Division play against the Houston Rockets (17-52) on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the third contest between these clubs this year.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pelicans vs. Rockets matchup.
Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Pelicans vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pelicans Moneyline
|Rockets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Pelicans (-5.5)
|228
|-210
|+180
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Pelicans (-5.5)
|228.5
|-225
|+180
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Pelicans (-5.5)
|229.5
|-227
|+185
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Pelicans (-5.5)
|230.5
|-240
|+200
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Pelicans vs. Rockets Betting Trends
- The Pelicans have a +30 scoring differential, putting up 113.9 points per game (16th in the league) and giving up 113.5 (16th in the NBA).
- The Rockets put up 110.3 points per game (29th in league) while giving up 118.2 per outing (27th in NBA). They have a -543 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.9 points per game.
- The teams average 224.2 points per game combined, 3.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These two teams allow a combined 231.7 points per game, 3.7 more points than this contest's over/under.
- New Orleans has won 32 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
- Houston is 26-37-6 ATS this year.
Pelicans and Rockets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pelicans
|+20000
|+8000
|+285
|Rockets
|-
|-
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Pelicans? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.