Friday's contest that pits the LSU Lady Tigers (28-2) versus the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (18-14) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-52 in favor of LSU, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on March 17.

The Lady Tigers head into this contest following a 69-67 loss to Tennessee on Saturday.

LSU vs. Hawaii Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

LSU vs. Hawaii Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 79, Hawaii 52

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers' best win of the season came in a 76-68 victory against the No. 24 Tennessee Lady Volunteers on January 30.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.

LSU has nine wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in Division 1.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 27) on February 16

83-66 over Georgia (No. 39) on March 3

82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 39) on February 2

89-51 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on January 23

Hawaii Schedule Analysis

The Rainbow Wahine registered their signature win of the season on March 10, when they beat the Long Beach State Beach, who rank No. 111 in our computer rankings, 67-62.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Hawaii is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Tigers are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 67th-most victories.

Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins

67-62 over Long Beach State (No. 111) on March 10

61-59 over UCSB (No. 129) on March 11

68-58 at home over UCSB (No. 129) on March 5

70-62 on the road over UC Davis (No. 160) on December 29

60-54 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 198) on February 11

LSU Performance Insights

The Lady Tigers' +791 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.1 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 57.7 per contest (32nd in college basketball).

With 77.3 points per game in SEC contests, LSU is tallying 6.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (84.1 PPG).

Offensively, the Lady Tigers have performed better in home games this year, posting 88.1 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively, LSU has been better at home this year, allowing 53.7 points per game, compared to 63.2 in road games.

The Lady Tigers have been scoring 75.9 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's much lower than the 84.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Hawaii Performance Insights