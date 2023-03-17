Friday's contest at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the LSU Lady Tigers (28-2) matching up with the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (18-14) at 5:30 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-53 victory as our model heavily favors LSU.

The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 69-67 loss to Tennessee in their most recent outing on Saturday.

LSU vs. Hawaii Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

LSU vs. Hawaii Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 78, Hawaii 53

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers beat the No. 24-ranked Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 76-68, on January 30, which goes down as their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, LSU is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 28) on February 16

83-66 over Georgia (No. 39) on March 3

82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 39) on February 2

89-51 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on January 23

Hawaii Schedule Analysis

The Rainbow Wahine took down the No. 106-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Long Beach State Beach, 67-62, on March 10, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Lady Tigers have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (six).

Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins

67-62 over Long Beach State (No. 106) on March 10

61-59 over UCSB (No. 130) on March 11

68-58 at home over UCSB (No. 130) on March 5

70-62 on the road over UC Davis (No. 161) on December 29

60-54 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 197) on February 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

LSU Performance Insights

The Lady Tigers' +791 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.1 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 57.7 per outing (33rd in college basketball).

With 77.3 points per game in SEC tilts, LSU is averaging 6.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (84.1 PPG).

When playing at home, the Lady Tigers are putting up 10.9 more points per game (88.1) than they are in road games (77.2).

Defensively, LSU has played better in home games this season, ceding 53.7 points per game, compared to 63.2 in away games.

On offense, the Lady Tigers have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 75.9 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 84.1 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Hawaii Performance Insights