Kansas State vs. Montana State Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Kansas State -8.5

Kansas State -8.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas State -400, Montana State +300

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting started is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the registration process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Looking to bet on the Wildcats versus Bobcats game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet, such as the Wildcats (-400) in this matchup, means that you think the Wildcats will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $12.50 back.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If the Wildcats, for example, are -8.5 favorites (minus implies the team is the favorite, whereas a plus means they are the underdog), the -8.5 means that they must win by at least nine points to "cover the spread." On the other hand, if the Wildcats don't win by nine or more points, then the Bobcats will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

Searching for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the contest will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -115), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set point total.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on game props (will Kansas State win the race to 10 points?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

If you choose to gamble, please do so responsibly. Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Please note: Not all offers are available in all areas, and they are subject to change. Visit the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.