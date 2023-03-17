A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 3-seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) hit the court against the No. 14 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) on Friday at Ball Arena. The matchup starts at 7:35 PM.

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: truTV

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 52.9% from the field this season, 12.4 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Antelopes allow to opponents.

Gonzaga has a 26-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Antelopes sit at 64th.

The Bulldogs record 20.7 more points per game (87.5) than the Antelopes give up (66.8).

Gonzaga is 25-3 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

Grand Canyon has put together a 14-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.4% from the field.

The Antelopes are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 142nd.

The Antelopes score an average of 75.3 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 72.9 the Bulldogs give up.

When Grand Canyon allows fewer than 87.5 points, it is 20-11.

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison

Gonzaga posts 92.9 points per game in home games, compared to 84.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs are ceding 69.4 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 78.4.

At home, Gonzaga is making 0.2 fewer threes per game (7.4) than in road games (7.6). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to on the road (40%).

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison

Grand Canyon scores 81.3 points per game at home, and 67.5 away.

At home the Antelopes are conceding 64.8 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they are away (69.3).

Grand Canyon knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than away (7.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than on the road (33.3%).

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/1/2023 Chicago State W 104-65 McCarthey Athletic Center 3/6/2023 San Francisco W 84-73 Orleans Arena 3/7/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 77-51 Orleans Arena 3/17/2023 Grand Canyon - Ball Arena

Grand Canyon Schedule