The No. 10 seed Utah State Aggies (26-8) and the No. 7 seed Missouri Tigers (24-9) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 1:40 PM. Utah State is favored by 1.5 points in the matchup, which airs on TNT. Here's everything you need to know about this 7-10 matchup when filling out your brackets. The point total in the matchup is set at 155.5.

Utah State vs. Missouri Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah State -1.5 155.5

Utah State vs Missouri Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Aggies have put together a 20-9-0 record against the spread.

This season, Utah State has won 23 of its 25 games, or 92%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Aggies.

So far this season, Missouri has put together a 15-15-0 record against the spread.

This year, the Tigers have won six of 14 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Missouri has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Utah State vs. Missouri Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah State 9 31% 78.6 158.1 69.7 144.3 144.3 Missouri 14 46.7% 79.5 158.1 74.6 144.3 149.4

Additional Utah State vs Missouri Insights & Trends

Utah State has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Four of Aggies' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Missouri has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Tigers have gone over the total five times.

The Aggies put up 78.6 points per game, only four more points than the 74.6 the Tigers give up.

Utah State is 15-4 against the spread and 21-1 overall when scoring more than 74.6 points.

The Tigers score 9.8 more points per game (79.5) than the Aggies give up to opponents (69.7).

Missouri is 13-6 against the spread and 21-0 overall when it scores more than 69.7 points.

Utah State vs. Missouri Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah State 20-9-0 20-5 17-12-0 Missouri 15-15-0 5-7 16-14-0

Utah State vs. Missouri Home/Away Splits

Utah State Missouri 14-2 Home Record 16-3 6-4 Away Record 5-5 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-10-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 75 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

