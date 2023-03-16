An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 15th-seeded Colgate Raiders (26-8) play against the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (26-8) on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena. The contest tips off at 7:25 PM, on TBS.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Colgate matchup.

Texas vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Texas vs. Colgate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Colgate Betting Trends

Texas has put together a 17-17-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of 16 out of the Longhorns' 34 games this season have gone over the point total.

Colgate has put together a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.

The Raiders and their opponents have combined to hit the over 19 out of 32 times this season.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Texas is sixth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

The Longhorns' national championship odds have jumped from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +1400, the 75th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +1400, Texas has been given a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Colgate Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +500000

+500000 Colgate, based on its national championship odds (+500000), ranks significantly higher (60th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (110th).

The implied probability of Colgate winning the national championship, based on its +500000 moneyline odds, is 0%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.