When the Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) face off in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Amway Center on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET, Santiago Vescovi and Jordan Brown will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Louisiana vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Louisiana's Last Game

On Monday, in its most recent game, Louisiana beat South Alabama 71-66. With 23 points, Themus Fulks was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Themus Fulks 23 0 3 0 0 3 Jalen Dalcourt 13 1 1 2 0 3 Jordan Brown 13 16 2 0 0 0

Louisiana Players to Watch

Brown is posting team highs in points (19.4 per game) and rebounds (8.7). And he is delivering 1.8 assists, making 57.2% of his shots from the floor.

The Ragin' Cajuns get 11 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Terence Lewis II.

Greg Williams Jr. gets the Ragin' Cajuns 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Fulks leads the Ragin' Cajuns in assists (5.9 per game), and averages 9.4 points and 2.9 rebounds. He also posts 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

Joe Charles is posting 5.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 46.6% of his shots from the field.

Louisiana Top Performers (Last 10 Games)