Thursday's contest features the Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) clashing at Amway Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-63 win for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on March 16.

Based on our computer prediction, Tennessee is projected to cover the point spread (11.5) against Louisiana. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 136.5 over/under.

Louisiana vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Amway Center Line: Tennessee -11.5

Tennessee -11.5 Point Total: 136.5

136.5 Moneyline (To Win): Tennessee -650, Louisiana +475

Louisiana vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 75, Louisiana 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-11.5)



Tennessee (-11.5) Pick OU: Over (136.5)



Tennessee is 16-15-0 against the spread, while Louisiana's ATS record this season is 16-12-0. The Volunteers have gone over the point total in 14 games, while Ragin' Cajuns games have gone over 15 times. The two teams score 149.8 points per game, 13.3 more points than this matchup's total. Tennessee has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in the last 10 games. Louisiana has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

Louisiana Performance Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (posting 78 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and allowing 69.8 per outing, 166th in college basketball) and have a +271 scoring differential.

Louisiana ranks 52nd in the country at 34 rebounds per game. That's six more than the 28 its opponents average.

Louisiana knocks down 1.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.1 (210th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.9.

Louisiana forces 11.6 turnovers per game (208th in college basketball) while committing 11.8 (175th in college basketball).

