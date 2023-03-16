The No. 16 Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) will be looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the top-seeded Houston Cougars (31-3) on Thursday. This 1-16 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket tips off at 9:20 PM.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Northern Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
  • Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Northern Kentucky Moneyline
BetMGM Houston (-18.5) 121.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Houston (-19) 121.5 -2800 +1300 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Houston (-19) 122 -5000 +1700 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Trends

  • Houston has put together an 18-15-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Cougars' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
  • Northern Kentucky has covered 14 times in 32 games with a spread this year.
  • Norse games have gone over the point total 12 out of 32 times this season.

Houston Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +450
  • Houston's national championship odds (+450) place it best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only second-best.
  • The Cougars' national championship odds have improved from +900 at the beginning of the season to +450, the 78th-biggest change among all teams.
  • Houston's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 18.2%.

Northern Kentucky Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1000000
  • Northern Kentucky ranks 62nd in the country in terms of national championship odds (+1000000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 196th, a difference of 134 spots.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Northern Kentucky has a 0% chance of winning the national championship.

