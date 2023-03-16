The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (29-5) will look to beat the No. 16 seed Texas A&M-CC Islanders (24-10) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. This matchup tips off at 2:45 PM.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Trends

Alabama has put together a 20-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Crimson Tide's 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

Texas A&M-CC has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 12 times.

The Islanders and their opponents have combined to hit the over 17 out of 30 times this year.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +650

+650 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+650), Alabama is second-best in college basketball. It is one spot higher than that, best, according to computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the start of the season to +650. Among all teams in the country, that is the 62nd-biggest change.

The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +650 moneyline odds, is 13.3%.

Texas A&M-CC Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000000

+1000000 Texas A&M-CC ranks 62nd in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+1000000). However, our computer rankings are much less optimistic, ranking the team 155th, a difference of 93 spots.

Texas A&M-CC has a 0% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.