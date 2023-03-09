Thursday's game between the Southern Lady Jaguars (15-14) and the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (15-14) at Bartow Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-61, with Southern securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 9.

The Lady Jaguars head into this matchup on the heels of a 66-53 win against Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 64, Prairie View A&M 61

Southern Schedule Analysis

The Lady Jaguars captured their signature win of the season on February 11, when they took down the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers, who rank No. 261 in our computer rankings, 69-52.

Southern has 13 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in Division 1.

Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

69-52 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 261) on February 11

54-50 on the road over Grambling (No. 270) on February 18

59-49 at home over Grambling (No. 270) on January 14

75-63 at home over Alabama State (No. 271) on March 2

65-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 275) on January 9

Southern Performance Insights