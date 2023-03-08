Grambling vs. Jackson State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SWAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Jackson State Lady Tigers (20-8) and the Grambling Lady Tigers (10-19) at Bartow Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-53 and heavily favors Jackson State to come out on top. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 8.
The Grambling Lady Tigers' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 62-60 win against Alabama State.
Grambling vs. Jackson State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
Grambling vs. Jackson State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jackson State 71, Grambling 53
Grambling Schedule Analysis
- The Grambling Lady Tigers notched their signature win of the season on January 2, when they beat the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers, who rank No. 262 in our computer rankings, 66-60.
Grambling 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-60 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 262) on January 2
- 62-60 at home over Alabama State (No. 269) on March 4
- 52-51 on the road over Alabama State (No. 269) on February 4
- 59-52 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 273) on February 27
- 69-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 314) on November 18
Grambling Performance Insights
- The Grambling Lady Tigers put up 56.3 points per game (329th in college basketball) while giving up 62.7 per outing (134th in college basketball). They have a -184 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.4 points per game.
- Grambling scores more in conference play (58.3 points per game) than overall (56.3).
- At home, the Grambling Lady Tigers average 57.5 points per game. Away, they average 55.4.
- Grambling is conceding fewer points at home (60.8 per game) than on the road (61.7).
- The Grambling Lady Tigers have played worse offensively in their last 10 games, posting 56.2 points per contest, 0.1 fewer points their than season average of 56.3.
