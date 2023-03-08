Wednesday's game between the Jackson State Lady Tigers (20-8) and the Grambling Lady Tigers (10-19) at Bartow Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-53 and heavily favors Jackson State to come out on top. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 8.

The Grambling Lady Tigers' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 62-60 win against Alabama State.

Grambling vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Grambling vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 71, Grambling 53

Grambling Schedule Analysis

The Grambling Lady Tigers notched their signature win of the season on January 2, when they beat the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers, who rank No. 262 in our computer rankings, 66-60.

Grambling 2022-23 Best Wins

66-60 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 262) on January 2

62-60 at home over Alabama State (No. 269) on March 4

52-51 on the road over Alabama State (No. 269) on February 4

59-52 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 273) on February 27

69-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 314) on November 18

Grambling Performance Insights