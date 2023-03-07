Tuesday's contest between the East Carolina Lady Pirates (20-9) and the Tulane Green Wave (18-12) at Dickies Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 63-61, with East Carolina coming out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on March 7.

The Green Wave's last contest on Monday ended in a 61-52 win over Cincinnati.

Tulane vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Tulane vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 63, Tulane 62

Tulane Schedule Analysis

On February 15, the Green Wave captured their best win of the season, a 52-50 victory over the SMU Mustangs, a top 100 team (No. 80), according to our computer rankings.

Tulane has five losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Pirates are 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 37th-most wins.

Tulane 2022-23 Best Wins

52-50 at home over SMU (No. 80) on February 15

64-56 at home over East Carolina (No. 90) on February 25

103-100 on the road over Troy (No. 129) on December 7

76-53 at home over Wichita State (No. 132) on January 11

69-67 on the road over Tulsa (No. 146) on February 12

Tulane Performance Insights