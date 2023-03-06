Tulane vs. Cincinnati Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - AAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game features the Tulane Green Wave (17-12) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-20) matching up at Dickies Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 68-58 win for heavily favored Tulane according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 6.
In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Green Wave suffered a 55-44 loss to Memphis.
Tulane vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
Tulane vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tulane 68, Cincinnati 58
Tulane Schedule Analysis
- The Green Wave picked up their best win of the season on February 15, when they secured a 52-50 victory over the SMU Mustangs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 80) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Green Wave are 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.
Tulane 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-56 at home over East Carolina (No. 90) on February 25
- 103-100 on the road over Troy (No. 127) on December 7
- 77-72 at home over Tulsa (No. 135) on January 21
- 69-67 on the road over Tulsa (No. 135) on February 12
- 76-53 at home over Wichita State (No. 137) on January 11
Tulane Performance Insights
- The Green Wave outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game (scoring 67.2 points per game to rank 139th in college basketball while giving up 60.1 per outing to rank 72nd in college basketball) and have a +205 scoring differential overall.
- With 58.8 points per game in AAC matchups, Tulane is averaging 8.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (67.2 PPG).
- In home games, the Green Wave are scoring 6.9 more points per game (69.6) than they are when playing on the road (62.7).
- Tulane surrenders 55.5 points per game in home games this year, compared to 65.2 in away games.
- The Green Wave's offense has been much worse over their last 10 games, putting up 57.7 points a contest compared to the 67.2 they've averaged this year.
