How to Watch the Stars vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 6
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two clubs on runs will collide when the Dallas Stars (three straight victories) host the Calgary Flames (five straight losses) on Monday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
The Stars game against the Flames can be seen on ESPN+, SNF, and BSSW, so tune in to take in the action.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNF, and BSSW
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/14/2023
|Stars
|Flames
|6-5 CGY
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 163 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Stars' 208 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars have gone 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Stars have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 30 goals during that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|63
|37
|42
|79
|48
|47
|0%
|Roope Hintz
|55
|29
|29
|58
|29
|19
|52.2%
|Joe Pavelski
|63
|15
|40
|55
|38
|26
|52.7%
|Jamie Benn
|63
|25
|30
|55
|31
|38
|59.9%
|Max Domi
|61
|18
|31
|49
|44
|48
|53.5%
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames concede 3.1 goals per game (193 in total), 14th in the league.
- The Flames' 193 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Flames are 2-5-3 (45.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Flames have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 25 goals during that time.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tyler Toffoli
|63
|25
|28
|53
|29
|27
|50%
|Elias Lindholm
|61
|17
|34
|51
|26
|30
|56.4%
|Nazem Kadri
|63
|21
|24
|45
|43
|30
|46.9%
|Mikael Backlund
|63
|14
|27
|41
|33
|46
|51.9%
|Rasmus Andersson
|60
|7
|32
|39
|41
|23
|-
