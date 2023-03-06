New Orleans vs. McNeese Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Southland Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game between the New Orleans Privateers (8-19) and McNeese Cowgirls (11-18) going head to head at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 66-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of New Orleans, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 2:30 PM ET on March 6.
These squads match up for the second straight game after the Cowgirls defeated the Privateers 68-56 on Wednesday.
New Orleans vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
New Orleans vs. McNeese Score Prediction
- Prediction: New Orleans 66, McNeese 65
New Orleans Schedule Analysis
- The Privateers' best win this season came against the SE Louisiana Lions, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 139) in our computer rankings. The Privateers brought home the 59-42 win at home on January 28.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, New Orleans is 6-12 (.333%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.
New Orleans 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-46 at home over Lamar (No. 181) on January 5
- 62-61 on the road over Lamar (No. 181) on February 25
- 65-59 at home over McNeese (No. 315) on February 11
- 70-59 at home over Northwestern State (No. 322) on January 21
- 71-63 at home over South Alabama (No. 342) on November 14
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
New Orleans Performance Insights
- The Privateers put up 60.7 points per game (263rd in college basketball) while allowing 66.5 per outing (236th in college basketball). They have a -156 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.8 points per game.
- In Southland games, New Orleans has averaged 1.6 more points (62.3) than overall (60.7) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Privateers score 63 points per game. On the road, they average 59.1.
- New Orleans concedes 60.3 points per game at home, and 70.8 on the road.
- The Privateers are posting 65.8 points per contest in their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 60.7.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.