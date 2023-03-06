The No. 6 seed McNeese Cowgirls (11-18) will head into the Southland Tournament against the No. 7 seed New Orleans Privateers (8-19) on Monday at The Legacy Center, starting at 2:30 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

McNeese Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

McNeese vs. New Orleans Scoring Comparison

The Privateers' 60.7 points per game are 8.5 fewer points than the 69.2 the Cowgirls allow to opponents.

When New Orleans gives up fewer than 64.5 points, it is 6-6.

New Orleans has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 69.2 points.

The Cowgirls score 64.5 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 66.5 the Privateers give up.

When McNeese scores more than 66.5 points, it is 10-3.

McNeese is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 60.7 points.

McNeese Schedule