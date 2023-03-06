Herbert Jones will hope to make a difference for the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Sacramento Kings.

Last time out, which was on March 3, Jones posted seven points, five assists and four steals in a 108-99 loss versus the Warriors.

Now let's examine Jones' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.3 7.4 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.3 Assists 2.5 2.2 2.6 PRA -- 15.4 14.3 PR 13.5 13.2 11.7 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.4



Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Kings

Jones is responsible for attempting 6.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.5 per game.

He's put up 2.5 threes per game, or 6.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.6 possessions per game, while his Pelicans rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.7.

The Kings concede 118.5 points per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 41.6 rebounds per game, the Kings are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

The Kings allow 26.2 assists per contest, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Kings are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Herbert Jones vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 33 5 2 2 0 1 1

