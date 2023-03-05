Sunday's game features the Tulane Green Wave (18-10, 11-6 AAC) and the Temple Owls (16-14, 10-7 AAC) squaring off at Devlin Fieldhouse (on March 5) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-72 victory for Tulane.

According to our computer prediction, Temple should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 5.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 150.5 over/under.

Tulane vs. Temple Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023

Sunday, March 5, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Devlin Fieldhouse Line: Tulane -5.5

Tulane -5.5 Point Total: 150.5

Tulane vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 76, Temple 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Tulane vs. Temple

Pick ATS: Temple (+5.5)



Temple (+5.5) Pick OU: Under (150.5)



Tulane's record against the spread so far this season is 12-14-0, and Temple's is 14-13-0. The Green Wave are 17-9-0 and the Owls are 14-13-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams average 150.4 points per game combined, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's total. In the last 10 contests, Tulane is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Temple has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Tulane Performance Insights

The Green Wave outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (scoring 80.7 points per game to rank 17th in college basketball while allowing 76.4 per outing to rank 335th in college basketball) and have a +119 scoring differential overall.

Tulane loses the rebound battle by 7.5 boards on average. it collects 29.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 298th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37 per contest.

Tulane hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (131st in college basketball) while shooting 33.7% from deep (211th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 9.5 per game while shooting 35.5%.

The Green Wave average 98.1 points per 100 possessions (67th in college basketball), while giving up 93 points per 100 possessions (224th in college basketball).

Tulane wins the turnover battle by 3.5 per game, committing 10.9 (77th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.4.

