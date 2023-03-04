Saturday's contest between the Southern Lady Jaguars (14-14) and Alabama A&M Bulldogs (14-13) matching up at F. G. Clark Center has a projected final score of 62-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on March 4.

In their last time out, the Lady Jaguars won on Thursday 75-63 against Alabama State.

Southern vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Southern vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 62, Alabama A&M 56

Southern Schedule Analysis

Against the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers on February 11, the Lady Jaguars secured their best win of the season, a 69-52 home victory.

Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

75-63 at home over Alabama State (No. 265) on March 2

59-49 at home over Grambling (No. 275) on January 14

54-50 on the road over Grambling (No. 275) on February 18

58-40 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 279) on February 25

65-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 279) on January 9

Southern Performance Insights