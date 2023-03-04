Southern vs. Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Southern Lady Jaguars (14-14) and Alabama A&M Bulldogs (14-13) matching up at F. G. Clark Center has a projected final score of 62-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on March 4.
In their last time out, the Lady Jaguars won on Thursday 75-63 against Alabama State.
Southern vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Southern vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern 62, Alabama A&M 56
Southern Schedule Analysis
- Against the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers on February 11, the Lady Jaguars secured their best win of the season, a 69-52 home victory.
Southern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-63 at home over Alabama State (No. 265) on March 2
- 59-49 at home over Grambling (No. 275) on January 14
- 54-50 on the road over Grambling (No. 275) on February 18
- 58-40 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 279) on February 25
- 65-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 279) on January 9
Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Jaguars are being outscored by 4.7 points per game with a -132 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.9 points per game (325th in college basketball) and give up 61.6 per outing (104th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Southern is putting up 59.9 points per game this season in conference contests. To compare, its season average (56.9 points per game) is 3 PPG lower.
- The Lady Jaguars are putting up 65.6 points per game this season at home, which is 14.3 more points than they're averaging away from home (51.3).
- In home games, Southern is giving up 7.6 fewer points per game (57.0) than away from home (64.6).
- On offense, the Lady Jaguars have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 59.1 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 56.9 they've put up over the course of this year.
