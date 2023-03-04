The No. 2 seed LSU Lady Tigers (28-1) will square off in the SEC Tournament against the No. 3 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (22-10) on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

LSU vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Volunteers' 77.3 points per game are 20 more points than the 57.3 the Lady Tigers allow to opponents.
  • When Tennessee allows fewer than 84.7 points, it is 21-8.
  • Tennessee is 21-9 when it scores more than 57.3 points.
  • The Lady Tigers put up 18.2 more points per game (84.7) than the Lady Volunteers give up (66.5).
  • LSU has a 26-0 record when putting up more than 66.5 points.
  • LSU's record is 26-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.3 points.
  • The Lady Tigers are making 47.3% of their shots from the field, 7.6% higher than the Lady Volunteers concede to opponents (39.7%).
  • The Lady Volunteers shoot 43.2% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Lady Tigers concede.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 @ Vanderbilt W 82-63 Memorial Gymnasium
2/26/2023 Mississippi State W 74-59 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
3/3/2023 Georgia W 83-66 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/4/2023 Tennessee - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

