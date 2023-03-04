Saturday's game between the LSU Lady Tigers (28-1) and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (22-10) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 74-69 based on our computer prediction, with LSU coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM on March 4.

The Lady Tigers head into this game on the heels of an 83-66 win over Georgia on Friday.

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

LSU vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 74, Tennessee 69

LSU Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on January 30, the Lady Tigers defeated the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, a top 50 team (No. 15) in our computer rankings, by a score of 76-68.

The Lady Tigers have six wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

LSU has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (nine).

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 23) on February 16

83-66 over Georgia (No. 42) on March 3

82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 42) on February 2

89-51 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on January 23

74-59 at home over Mississippi State (No. 44) on February 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

LSU Performance Insights