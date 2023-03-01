Wednesday's AAC slate will see the Tulane Green Wave (17-9, 10-5 AAC) square off against the East Carolina Pirates (14-14, 5-10 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. East Carolina matchup in this article.

Tulane vs. East Carolina Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Tulane vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM Tulane (-6.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Tulane (-6.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Tulane (-6.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Tulane vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

  • Tulane is 12-14-0 ATS this season.
  • A total of 16 out of the Green Wave's 26 games this season have hit the over.
  • East Carolina has put together a 16-11-1 record against the spread this year.
  • Pirates games have hit the over 15 out of 28 times this year.

Tulane Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +40000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+40000), Tulane is 67th in college basketball. It is way below that, 88th, according to computer rankings.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Tulane has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

