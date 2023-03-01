Wednesday's game between the McNeese Cowgirls (10-18) and New Orleans Privateers (8-18) matching up at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 66-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of McNeese, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Privateers are coming off of a 62-61 victory against Lamar in their most recent game on Saturday.

New Orleans vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

New Orleans vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 66, New Orleans 65

New Orleans Schedule Analysis

Against the SE Louisiana Lions on January 28, the Privateers picked up their signature win of the season, a 59-42 home victory.

New Orleans has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (12).

New Orleans 2022-23 Best Wins

62-61 on the road over Lamar (No. 184) on February 25

60-46 at home over Lamar (No. 184) on January 5

70-59 at home over Northwestern State (No. 316) on January 21

65-59 at home over McNeese (No. 319) on February 11

71-63 at home over South Alabama (No. 335) on November 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

New Orleans Performance Insights