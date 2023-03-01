Wednesday's game features the McNeese Cowgirls (10-18) and the New Orleans Privateers (8-18) matching up at The Legacy Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 66-65 win for McNeese according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Cowgirls enter this contest on the heels of a 67-50 loss to SE Louisiana on Saturday.

McNeese vs. New Orleans Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

  • Prediction: McNeese 66, New Orleans 65

McNeese Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season, the Cowgirls took down the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 75-67 on February 4.
  • McNeese has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (nine).

McNeese 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 69-34 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 269) on January 26
  • 69-54 at home over Houston Christian (No. 292) on January 14
  • 65-60 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 292) on February 23
  • 71-65 at home over Northwestern State (No. 316) on January 5
  • 76-66 at home over UL Monroe (No. 338) on December 14

McNeese Performance Insights

  • The Cowgirls' -149 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.4 points per game (197th in college basketball) while giving up 69.7 per contest (304th in college basketball).
  • In conference action, McNeese tallies fewer points per game (63.4) than its overall average (64.4).
  • The Cowgirls are posting 70.0 points per game this year at home, which is 10.5 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (59.5).
  • McNeese is surrendering 66.4 points per game this season at home, which is 6.1 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (72.5).
  • The Cowgirls have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 59.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.6 points fewer than the 64.4 they've scored this year.

