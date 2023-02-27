Heading into a matchup with the Orlando Magic (25-36), the New Orleans Pelicans (30-31) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The play-in game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, February 27 at Smoothie King Center.

Last time out, the Pelicans lost 128-106 to the Knicks on Saturday. Brandon Ingram recorded 19 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zion Williamson PF Out Hamstring 26 7 4.6

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring)

Pelicans vs. Magic Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSFL

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Pelicans Season Insights

The 114.7 points per game the Pelicans score are only one more point than the Magic allow (113.7).

When New Orleans totals more than 113.7 points, it is 23-9.

In their last 10 games, the Pelicans have been scoring 113 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 114.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

New Orleans makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), 1.5 fewer than its opponents (12.3). It is shooting 35.3% from deep (20th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34%.

The Pelicans average 111.2 points per 100 possessions (18th in the league), while allowing 110.3 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the NBA).

Pelicans vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -4 225.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.