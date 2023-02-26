Sunday's contest at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the LSU Lady Tigers (26-1) squaring off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-8) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 26). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-62 win as our model heavily favors LSU.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Lady Tigers secured an 82-63 win over Vanderbilt.

LSU vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

LSU vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 74, Mississippi State 62

LSU Schedule Analysis

Against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Tigers picked up their signature win of the season on January 30, a 76-68 home victory.

The Lady Tigers have five wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

LSU has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (eight).

The Lady Tigers have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 26) on February 16

89-51 on the road over Alabama (No. 33) on January 23

82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 43) on February 2

79-76 at home over Arkansas (No. 47) on January 19

69-45 on the road over Arkansas (No. 47) on December 29

LSU Performance Insights