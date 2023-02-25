Tulane vs. East Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Saturday's game at Devlin Fieldhouse has the Tulane Green Wave (16-11) taking on the East Carolina Lady Pirates (20-8) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 63-61 victory for Tulane, so expect a tight matchup.
Their last time out, the Green Wave won on Saturday 65-54 over Cincinnati.
Tulane vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Tulane vs. East Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tulane 63, East Carolina 61
Tulane Schedule Analysis
- On February 15, the Green Wave registered their best win of the season, a 52-50 victory over the SMU Mustangs, a top 100 team (No. 79), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Tulane is 2-4 (.333%) -- tied for the 50th-most losses.
Tulane 2022-23 Best Wins
- 103-100 on the road over Troy (No. 108) on December 7
- 77-72 at home over Tulsa (No. 128) on January 21
- 69-67 on the road over Tulsa (No. 128) on February 12
- 76-53 at home over Wichita State (No. 131) on January 11
- 71-49 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 184) on December 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Tulane Performance Insights
- The Green Wave's +208 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.1 points per game (130th in college basketball) while giving up 60.4 per contest (74th in college basketball).
- On offense, Tulane is tallying 59.4 points per game this year in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (68.1 points per game) is 8.7 PPG higher.
- In home games, the Green Wave are posting 5.1 more points per game (69.9) than they are away from home (64.8).
- Tulane allows 55.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 66.3 when playing on the road.
- The Green Wave have been putting up 58.6 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's much lower than the 68.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.