How to Watch the Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-15) will be trying to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Southern Lady Jaguars (12-13) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Moore Gymnasium. It will air at 1:30 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: CBS
Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Jaguars' 56.4 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 64.7 the Lady Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Southern is 9-3 when giving up fewer than 61.1 points.
- When it scores more than 64.7 points, Southern is 8-0.
- The 61.1 points per game the Lady Wildcats average are the same as the Lady Jaguars give up.
- Bethune-Cookman has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 62.6 points.
- Bethune-Cookman has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.4 points.
Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/11/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 69-52
|F. G. Clark Center
|2/13/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 70-52
|F. G. Clark Center
|2/18/2023
|@ Grambling
|W 54-50
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
|2/25/2023
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|2/27/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|-
|Al Lawson Center
|3/2/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
