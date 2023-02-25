Saturday's contest features the SE Louisiana Lions (17-9) and the McNeese Cowgirls (10-17) clashing at University Center (LA) in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-54 victory for heavily favored SE Louisiana according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

Last time out, the Lions lost 66-54 to Lamar on Thursday.

SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: SE Louisiana 72, McNeese 54

SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis

The Lions' best win this season came in a 59-51 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders on February 4.

SE Louisiana has 14 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the country.

SE Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins

53-46 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 187) on January 12

66-55 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 247) on February 18

46-42 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 247) on January 21

84-57 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 267) on December 13

63-58 at home over Houston Christian (No. 278) on January 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

SE Louisiana Performance Insights