Saturday's contest at Stopher Gym has the Houston Christian Huskies (11-16) going head to head against the Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-23) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 68-58 win for heavily favored Houston Christian.

The Lady Colonels head into this contest on the heels of an 88-73 loss to New Orleans on Thursday.

Nicholls vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Nicholls vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston Christian 68, Nicholls 58

Nicholls Schedule Analysis

The Lady Colonels took down the Lamar Cardinals in an 80-74 win on January 12. It was their signature victory of the season.

The Lady Colonels have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (nine).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Nicholls is 2-14 (.125%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.

Nicholls 2022-23 Best Wins

60-55 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 275) on November 13

84-74 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 359) on November 26

Nicholls Performance Insights