Saturday's game features the Lamar Cardinals (17-10) and the New Orleans Privateers (7-18) matching up at Montagne Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-55 win for heavily favored Lamar according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Privateers head into this game following an 88-73 victory against Nicholls on Thursday.

New Orleans vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

New Orleans vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 70, New Orleans 55

New Orleans Schedule Analysis

The Privateers captured their signature win of the season on January 28, when they took down the SE Louisiana Lions, who rank No. 142 in our computer rankings, 59-42.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, New Orleans is 6-12 (.333%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.

New Orleans 2022-23 Best Wins

60-46 at home over Lamar (No. 181) on January 5

70-59 at home over Northwestern State (No. 310) on January 21

65-59 at home over McNeese (No. 324) on February 11

71-63 at home over South Alabama (No. 345) on November 14

83-68 on the road over Nicholls (No. 355) on February 9

New Orleans Performance Insights