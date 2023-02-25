Stars vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 25
The Vegas Golden Knights (35-18-5) host the Dallas Stars (30-16-12, losers of five straight) at T-Mobile Arena. The contest on Saturday, February 25 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and BSSW.
The Stars have gone 2-3-5 over their past 10 games, scoring 20 goals while giving up 25 in that time. On 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored three goals (10.3%).
Here's our pick for who will secure the victory in Saturday's matchup.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday
Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Stars 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-120)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.6)
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars have a 4-12-16 record in overtime contests this season and a 30-16-12 overall record.
- Dallas has earned 19 points (5-5-9) in its 19 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Across the nine games this season the Stars ended with only one goal, they have earned four points.
- Dallas has 14 points (4-2-6) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Stars have earned 54 points in their 35 games with at least three goals scored.
- Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal in 16 games this season and has recorded 21 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Dallas is 17-9-4 (38 points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 25 games, going 10-7-8 to record 28 points.
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Stars AVG
|Stars Rank
|13th
|3.22
|Goals Scored
|3.21
|14th
|11th
|2.78
|Goals Allowed
|2.57
|3rd
|10th
|32.6
|Shots
|32.1
|16th
|9th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|31.1
|15th
|17th
|21.3%
|Power Play %
|23.1%
|10th
|16th
|78.9%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.2%
|3rd
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and BSSW
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
