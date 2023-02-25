The Vegas Golden Knights (35-18-5) host the Dallas Stars (30-16-12, losers of five straight) at T-Mobile Arena. The contest on Saturday, February 25 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and BSSW.

The Stars have gone 2-3-5 over their past 10 games, scoring 20 goals while giving up 25 in that time. On 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored three goals (10.3%).

Here's our pick for who will secure the victory in Saturday's matchup.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-120)

Golden Knights (-120) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.6)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 4-12-16 record in overtime contests this season and a 30-16-12 overall record.

Dallas has earned 19 points (5-5-9) in its 19 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the nine games this season the Stars ended with only one goal, they have earned four points.

Dallas has 14 points (4-2-6) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Stars have earned 54 points in their 35 games with at least three goals scored.

Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal in 16 games this season and has recorded 21 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Dallas is 17-9-4 (38 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 25 games, going 10-7-8 to record 28 points.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 13th 3.22 Goals Scored 3.21 14th 11th 2.78 Goals Allowed 2.57 3rd 10th 32.6 Shots 32.1 16th 9th 30.1 Shots Allowed 31.1 15th 17th 21.3% Power Play % 23.1% 10th 16th 78.9% Penalty Kill % 83.2% 3rd

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and BSSW

TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and BSSW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

