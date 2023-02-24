Friday's contest that pits the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-19) against the UL Monroe Warhawks (7-21) at George M. Holmes Convocation Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-63 in favor of Appalachian State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on February 24.

The Warhawks head into this game following a 98-73 loss to Arkansas State on Wednesday.

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 75, UL Monroe 63

UL Monroe Schedule Analysis

The Warhawks notched their best win of the season on January 7, when they took down the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers, who rank No. 209 in our computer rankings, 73-71.

According to the RPI, the Mountaineers have 10 losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

UL Monroe has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (10).

UL Monroe 2022-23 Best Wins

81-66 at home over Arkansas State (No. 258) on December 29

69-65 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292) on December 19

69-65 at home over South Alabama (No. 345) on January 28

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UL Monroe Performance Insights