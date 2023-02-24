Louisiana vs. Southern Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (16-13) and the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (19-9) at Cajundome is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 61-59, with Louisiana taking home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 24.
The Ragin' Cajuns lost their last game 58-51 against Texas State on Wednesday.
Louisiana vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
Louisiana vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana 61, Southern Miss 59
Louisiana Schedule Analysis
- Against the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Ragin' Cajuns picked up their best win of the season on November 7, a 55-48 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Ragin' Cajuns are 6-5 (.545%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.
Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-51 on the road over Texas State (No. 151) on January 7
- 61-51 at home over Old Dominion (No. 159) on January 19
- 68-58 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 165) on January 26
- 54-38 over Abilene Christian (No. 179) on November 27
- 60-59 on the road over North Texas (No. 198) on November 25
Louisiana Performance Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns have a +21 scoring differential, putting up 58.4 points per game (307th in college basketball) and allowing 57.7 (39th in college basketball).
- Louisiana is tallying 61.3 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 2.9 more points per game than its overall average (58.4).
- The Ragin' Cajuns are posting 61.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.7 more points than they're averaging on the road (58).
- Louisiana is allowing 54 points per game this year at home, which is 6.8 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (60.8).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Ragin' Cajuns have picked up their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 61.2 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 58.4 they've put up over the course of this season.
