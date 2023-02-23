How to Watch the LSU vs. Vanderbilt Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (12-16) face the LSU Lady Tigers (25-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday in SEC play. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
LSU vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Tigers put up an average of 85.3 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 70.2 the Commodores give up.
- LSU is 20-0 when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.
- When it scores more than 70.2 points, LSU is 21-0.
- The Commodores record 67.4 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 56.7 the Lady Tigers allow.
- When Vanderbilt totals more than 56.7 points, it is 12-10.
- Vanderbilt has a 12-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 85.3 points.
- This season the Commodores are shooting 36.1% from the field, only 1.2% higher than Lady Tigers give up.
- The Lady Tigers shoot 47.3% from the field, 6.4% lower than the Commodores concede.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 88-64
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/16/2023
|Ole Miss
|W 69-60
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|2/19/2023
|@ Florida
|W 90-79
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|2/23/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/26/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
