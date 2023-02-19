LSU vs. Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Sunday's game that pits the LSU Lady Tigers (24-1) versus the Florida Gators (14-12) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-61 in favor of LSU, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.
In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Lady Tigers claimed a 69-60 victory against Ole Miss.
LSU vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
LSU vs. Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 78, Florida 61
LSU Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers' best win of the season came against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, a top 50 team (No. 14), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Tigers captured the 76-68 home win on January 30.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, LSU is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.
LSU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 89-51 on the road over Alabama (No. 25) on January 23
- 69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 27) on February 16
- 79-76 at home over Arkansas (No. 42) on January 19
- 69-45 on the road over Arkansas (No. 42) on December 29
- 82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 45) on February 2
LSU Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers' +731 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 29.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 85.1 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 55.8 per outing (24th in college basketball).
- LSU has averaged 8.9 fewer points in SEC play (76.2) than overall (85.1).
- The Lady Tigers average 89.1 points per game at home, and 74.7 away.
- LSU is conceding fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than on the road (61.0).
- The Lady Tigers have played worse offensively in their previous 10 games, generating 75.9 points per contest, 9.2 fewer points their than season average of 85.1.
