Tulane vs. Cincinnati Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Tulane Green Wave (15-11) and Cincinnati Bearcats (9-16) going head to head at Fifth Third Arena has a projected final score of 67-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tulane, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Green Wave are coming off of a 52-50 win over SMU in their most recent outing on Wednesday.
Tulane vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
Tulane vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tulane 67, Cincinnati 60
Tulane Schedule Analysis
- When the Green Wave took down the SMU Mustangs, the No. 79 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 52-50 on February 15, it was their best win of the season so far.
- Tulane has four losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the country.
- Based on the RPI, the Bearcats have seven losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.
Tulane 2022-23 Best Wins
- 103-100 on the road over Troy (No. 102) on December 7
- 77-72 at home over Tulsa (No. 113) on January 21
- 69-67 on the road over Tulsa (No. 113) on February 12
- 76-53 at home over Wichita State (No. 130) on January 11
- 64-50 on the road over UCF (No. 191) on January 17
Tulane Performance Insights
- The Green Wave have a +197 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.6 points per game. They're putting up 68.3 points per game, 127th in college basketball, and are giving up 60.7 per contest to rank 86th in college basketball.
- Tulane has averaged 9.3 fewer points in AAC play (59.0) than overall (68.3).
- The Green Wave average 69.9 points per game at home, and 64.8 on the road.
- Tulane is conceding fewer points at home (55.4 per game) than away (67.9).
- The Green Wave are putting up 59.7 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 8.6 fewer points than their average for the season (68.3).
