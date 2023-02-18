Southern vs. Grambling Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Southern Lady Jaguars (11-13) and Grambling Lady Tigers (7-17) matching up at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has a projected final score of 61-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Southern, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Lady Jaguars head into this contest on the heels of a 70-52 victory against Texas Southern on Monday.
Southern vs. Grambling Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana
Southern vs. Grambling Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern 61, Grambling 59
Southern Schedule Analysis
- Against the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats on January 9, the Lady Jaguars picked up their signature win of the season, a 65-63 home victory.
- Based on the RPI, the Lady Tigers have four losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 110th-most in the nation.
Southern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-52 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 276) on February 11
- 65-62 at home over Alcorn State (No. 283) on January 28
- 59-49 at home over Grambling (No. 287) on January 14
- 56-52 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 309) on November 17
- 55-49 at home over Florida A&M (No. 327) on January 7
Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Jaguars' -159 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 56.5 points per game (324th in college basketball) while giving up 63.2 per contest (149th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Southern has put up 60.2 points per game in SWAC play, and 56.5 overall.
- The Lady Jaguars are scoring more points at home (64.7 per game) than away (50.7).
- Southern is giving up fewer points at home (56.4 per game) than away (68).
- The Lady Jaguars have fared better offensively over their last 10 games, scoring 60.5 points per contest, four more than their season average of 56.5.
