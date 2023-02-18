Nicholls vs. Incarnate Word Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-13) versus the Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-20) at Stopher Gym has a projected final score of 65-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Incarnate Word. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
Their last time out, the Lady Colonels lost 59-50 to Texas A&M-CC on Thursday.
Nicholls vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana
Nicholls vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction
- Prediction: Incarnate Word 65, Nicholls 57
Nicholls Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Lady Colonels defeated the Lamar Cardinals on the road on January 12 by a score of 80-74.
- The Lady Colonels have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (nine).
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Nicholls is 2-11 (.154%) -- tied for the 13th-most defeats.
Nicholls 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-55 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 280) on November 13
- 84-74 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 358) on November 26
Nicholls Performance Insights
- The Lady Colonels' -369 scoring differential (being outscored by 15.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 57.1 points per game (320th in college basketball) while giving up 72.5 per contest (336th in college basketball).
- Nicholls' offense has been more productive in Southland games this year, posting 58.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 57.1 PPG.
- Offensively the Lady Colonels have played better in home games this season, putting up 59.8 points per game, compared to 53.0 per game when playing on the road.
- Nicholls is surrendering 69.3 points per game this season at home, which is 5.5 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (74.8).
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Colonels have been scoring 60.8 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 57.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
