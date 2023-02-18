New Orleans vs. Northwestern State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Northwestern State Lady Demons (10-14) and the New Orleans Privateers (6-17) at Prather Coliseum is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-61, with Northwestern State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Privateers head into this contest following an 83-70 loss to Texas A&M-Commerce on Thursday.
New Orleans vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
New Orleans vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northwestern State 64, New Orleans 61
New Orleans Schedule Analysis
- The Privateers' best win this season came in a 59-42 victory over the SE Louisiana Lions on January 28.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Lady Demons are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 156th-most losses.
- New Orleans has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (11).
New Orleans 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-46 at home over Lamar (No. 177) on January 5
- 70-59 at home over Northwestern State (No. 310) on January 21
- 65-59 at home over McNeese (No. 316) on February 11
- 71-63 at home over South Alabama (No. 345) on November 14
- 83-68 on the road over Nicholls (No. 354) on February 9
New Orleans Performance Insights
- The Privateers are being outscored by 6.9 points per game, with a -159 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.8 points per game (299th in college basketball), and allow 65.7 per outing (222nd in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, New Orleans has averaged 59.6 points per game in Southland play, and 58.8 overall.
- At home the Privateers are putting up 60.5 points per game, three more than they are averaging away (57.5).
- At home New Orleans is allowing 59 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than it is on the road (70.8).
- In their last 10 games, the Privateers are putting up 60.6 points per game, 1.8 more than their season average (58.8).
