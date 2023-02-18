New Orleans vs. Northwestern State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Northwestern State Demons (19-8, 11-3 Southland) aim to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (7-18, 4-10 Southland) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Northwestern State vs. New Orleans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
New Orleans vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
New Orleans vs. Northwestern State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northwestern State Moneyline
|New Orleans Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Northwestern State (-10.5)
|151
|-675
|+500
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|Tipico
|Northwestern State (-12.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
New Orleans vs. Northwestern State Betting Trends
- New Orleans has covered nine times in 23 chances against the spread this year.
- The Privateers have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in seven opportunities).
- Northwestern State has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.
- So far this season, 15 out of the Demons' 26 games have hit the over.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.