McNeese vs. Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-10) and the McNeese Cowgirls (9-16) clashing at The Legacy Center (on February 18) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-59 victory for Texas A&M-CC.
Last time out, the Cowgirls lost 69-45 to Incarnate Word on Thursday.
McNeese vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
McNeese vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 68, McNeese 59
McNeese Schedule Analysis
- The Cowgirls' best win this season came in a 75-67 victory against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on February 4.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, McNeese is 7-8 (.467%) -- tied for the 35th-most defeats.
McNeese 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-54 at home over Houston Christian (No. 279) on January 14
- 69-34 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 306) on January 26
- 71-65 at home over Northwestern State (No. 310) on January 5
- 76-66 at home over UL Monroe (No. 334) on December 14
- 77-68 on the road over Nicholls (No. 354) on January 19
McNeese Performance Insights
- The Cowgirls' -124 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.0 points per game (185th in college basketball) while allowing 70.0 per outing (310th in college basketball).
- In conference tilts, McNeese tallies fewer points per contest (64.4) than its season average (65.0).
- At home, the Cowgirls are scoring 10.9 more points per game (70.7) than they are in road games (59.8).
- In home games, McNeese is giving up 8.2 fewer points per game (65.7) than on the road (73.9).
- The Cowgirls have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 63.7 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.3 points fewer than the 65.0 they've scored this season.
