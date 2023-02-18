Grambling vs. Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Southern Lady Jaguars (11-13) and Grambling Lady Tigers (7-17) squaring off at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has a projected final score of 61-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Southern, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
Last time out, the Lady Tigers lost 67-60 to Prairie View A&M on Monday.
Grambling vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Grambling vs. Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern 61, Grambling 59
Grambling Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers' signature win this season came against the Alabama State Lady Hornets, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 270) in our computer rankings. The Lady Tigers secured the 52-51 win on the road on February 4.
- Grambling has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (seven).
Grambling 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-60 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 276) on January 2
- 69-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 317) on November 18
- 71-68 at home over Florida A&M (No. 327) on January 9
- 63-57 at home over Texas Southern (No. 338) on February 11
- 76-69 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 338) on January 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Grambling Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers are being outscored by 8.3 points per game with a -199 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.3 points per game (327th in college basketball) and give up 64.6 per contest (190th in college basketball).
- Grambling is averaging 59.1 points per game this season in conference games, which is 2.8 more points per game than its season average (56.3).
- The Lady Tigers are putting up 59.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.3 more points than they're averaging away from home (54.7).
- Grambling is ceding 62.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 0.7 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (63.4).
- The Lady Tigers have seen an uptick in scoring lately, putting up 58.0 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.7 points more than the 56.3 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.