Thursday's contest between the SE Louisiana Lions (15-8) and Northwestern State Lady Demons (10-13) going head to head at Prather Coliseum has a projected final score of 65-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SE Louisiana, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on February 16.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Lady Demons secured a 71-66 win over Texas A&M-Commerce.

Northwestern State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Northwestern State vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: SE Louisiana 65, Northwestern State 57

Northwestern State Schedule Analysis

Against the Lamar Cardinals on January 28, the Lady Demons secured their signature win of the season, a 54-52 home victory.

Northwestern State 2022-23 Best Wins

59-48 at home over Houston Christian (No. 254) on January 26

62-61 at home over McNeese (No. 288) on January 12

76-64 on the road over Nicholls (No. 344) on January 14

67-58 at home over Nicholls (No. 344) on January 7

79-52 at home over UL Monroe (No. 347) on December 10

Northwestern State Performance Insights